కేసీఆర్ నిజంగా హిందువైతే ..పాతబస్తీలో దేశద్రోహ పార్టీపై ఆ పని చెయ్ .. బండి సంజయ్ సవాల్

English summary

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has challenged Chief Minister KCR to hold a public meeting in Patabasti to explain to the people the anarchy of the Majlis party, a treasonous party, if he is really a Hindu. CM KCR wanted to clarify why the arrests were not made if the DGPs had accurate information that they were conspiring to provoke sectarian strife. Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was literally trying to create panic and conspiring to prevent voters from participating in the voting.