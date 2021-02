ys sharmilaతో టీఆర్ఎస్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యే కొడుకు భేటీపై చర్చ -4పదవులున్న కుటుంబం -విజయమ్మ చక్రం!

English summary

in an intresting turn, chevella trs mla kale yadaiah son kale ravikanth meets ys sharmila in lotus pond. YS Sharmila, who is in preparations to launch new part, discussed about political situation with trs mla son. On the other hand, mother YS Vijayamma is reportedly doing her part for daughter Sharmila's new party and is making phone calls to many people affiliated with YSR.