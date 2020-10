అంబానీని తలదన్నేలా కేసీఆర్ సంపద -మణికం ఠాకూర్ ఫైర్ -చస్తేనే దేవుడితో కొట్లాడగలమన్న జగ్గారెడ్డి

English summary

Telangana Congress aicc in-charge Manickam Tagore lashed out at trs chief and cm kcr. Tagore alleges that kcr will surpass Reliance mukesh ambani in terms of wealth. Of Mukesh Ambani is earning by doing business ... KCR is taking commissions and backtracking, he said. Congress staged a protest in Sangareddy on friday over new agriculture farm law brought by the central government.