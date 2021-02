తెలంగాణాలో టీడీపీ ప్రస్తుత పరిస్థితిని చెప్పి వైఎస్ షర్మిల పార్టీపై ఎర్రబెల్లి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Errabelli Dayakar Rao made sensational remarks that the people of Telangana do not accept and welcome the Andhra parties, regardless of the party of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila. Errabelli Dayakar Rao opined that the current situation of TDP in Telangana after the separation of AP and Telangana into two states is a proof of that. Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that many parties have already come to Telangana and none of them has been successful.