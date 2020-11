భార్య సహా 17 మంది అమ్మాయిలను -ఆర్మీ మేజర్ ముసుగులో సంచలన క్రైమ్ - రూ.6కోట్లు స్వాహా

English summary

42-year-old Mudavath Srinu Naik posing as an Army officer was arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths, on Saturday, for duping 17 women on the pretext of marriage. He collected Rs 6,61,02,000 from these women and their families and purchased a duplex house with the ill-gotten money. Srinu Naik, a resident of Sainikpuri. Police seized dummy weapon, Army uniform, fake ID card, and fake educational certificates from the accused.