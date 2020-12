గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికల వేళ.. జీడిమెట్ల పారిశ్రామిక వాడలో అగ్ని ప్రమాదం

English summary

The fire broke out in Jeedimetla Industrial Estate Phase-4 under Jeedimetla police station. Hitech Alukas Pvt. Ltd. in Phase-4 suddenly caught fire. However, there were no workers as it was a holiday during the election polling today. The fire was brought under control after firefighters arrived at the company in a timely manner. No casualties were reported. However, the company management says that property damage of up to ‌ 5 lakh may be incurred.