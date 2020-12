జీహెచ్ఎంసీ ఎన్నికల్లో రేవంత్ రెడ్డి చరిష్మా తగ్గిందా ? కాంగ్రెస్ ఓటమికి కారణాలెన్నో .. నేతల్లో అంతర్మధనం !!

English summary

The GHMC elections dealt another unexpected blow to the Congress party. The victory of the Congress candidates in only two of the 146 seats contested by the Congress candidates came as a shock to the leaders of the Congress, the national party. Giving nominal competition in majority divisions, the Congress party slipped to third position in the state of Telangana. Congress Working Party President Revanth Reddy and former state president Uttam Kumar Reddy's strategy did not work.