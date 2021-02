English summary

Is this the last birthday of KCR as the Chief Minister of Telangana. There are huge speculations and discussions happening around this.The KCR-led party meeting is scheduled to be held on the 7th of this month.On the occasion of KCR's birthday on the 17th of the same month, Adhi Shravan Yaga is being held at the Lb Stadium in Hyderabad.People assuming that these are might indications that KCR is preparing ground to make KTR as cm.