జీహెచ్ఎంసీపై పట్టు కోసం మెట్లు దిగుతున్న కేసీఆర్ .. మజ్లిస్ పార్టీతో మంతనాల ఆంతర్యం అదే!!

English summary

Dubbaka's election effect hit CM KCR hard. With this, KCR, the pink boss for the GHMC elections, is entering the field himself and sharpening his tactics. KCR, which had previously contested amicably with MIM in the GHMC elections, is reportedly set to enter the ring with alliances this time. CM KCR Majlis has started talks with party leaders to give a check to the BJP in the wake of what it feels is that the BJP will be strengthened by the impact of the Dubbaka election results.