షర్మిల ఎంట్రీ -మధ్యంతర ఎన్నికలు -కేవీపీ ద్వారా కేసీఆర్ ప్లాన్ -చంద్రబాబులా కేటీఆర్: బీజేపీ

English summary

BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said on Tuesday that YS Sharmila, sister of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is planning to launch her political party with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing the media, Prabhakar stated that former Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao had mediated between Sharmila and KCR.The CM wants presence of another political party in Telangana to come to power once again, he mentioned. Prabhakar said that launch of a new political party will not affect the BJP. People will not believe the gimmicks of KCR, he slammed.