ఈ రోజు తాను కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ తీసుకోకపోవటంపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన మంత్రి ఈటెల రాజేందర్

English summary

Etela Rajender, who announced that he would take the first vaccine himself to allay fears about the corona vaccine, did not get the vaccine today. Clarifying this, Minister Etela Rajender said that doctors, nurses and sanitation personnel were fighting for corona and trying to save the lives of the people, so he did not take the vaccine as per the Prime Minister's order to give the first priority to the health workers in the first corona vaccine drive.