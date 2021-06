వావ్.. శ్రావణి, సాంగ్ సూపర్.. కేటీఆర్ ఇంప్రెస్.. దేవిశ్రీ, తమన్ కూడా.. (వీడియో)

@KTRTRS



Dear KTR garu, yesterday discovered a jewel in our village Naraingi, Medak Dist on unplanned visit. Brilliant singer, name Sharvani. D/o of Lakshamana Chary. Her voice is mesmerising. Need to support her talent with right contact from Arts & your blessings - Namaste pic.twitter.com/V7meCO7EAG