I have taken first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine today at NIMS Hospital. Let us all take a pledge to get ourselves and our loved ones vaccinated at the earliest. In the wake of rising cases once again, I urge everybody to stay safe and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/3AMFAFcSh8

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot here at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday morning. Speaking to the media later, she advised the public not to have any misconceptions about getting the vaccine. She said that all the eligible people get the vaccine.