కొత్త రెవెన్యూ చట్టం, వీఆర్వో రద్దుకు అసెంబ్లీ ఆమోదం - సవరణలు లేకుండానే ఏకగ్రీవంగా

English summary

telangana asembly on friday passes new revenue act bill, The Telangana Abolition of the Posts of VROs Bill, 2020, The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020, The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020. after cm kcr speech, assembly speakeer pocharam srinivasa reddy annunced that all bills passsed without any Amendments.