ఐపీసీ, సీఆర్పీసీ మార్పులపై మోదీ ఫోకస్ - వెల్లడించిన కేంద్ర మంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డి

English summary

Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on amending several sections of the IPC and CRPC laws. He said the exercise on changes in the IPC and CRPC was currently underway under the auspices of experts and a draft would be prepared after expert advice and go to a referendum. Kishan Reddy, who is on a visit to Hyderabad, told the media on Sunday.