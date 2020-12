కాంగ్రెస్ ఓటమికి మీడియానే కారణం .. జీహెచ్ఎంసీ ఎన్నికల్లో ప్యాకేజ్ ఇవ్వనందుకేనా ఇలా .. రేవంత్ రెడ్డి ధ్వజం

English summary

Congress Working Party President Revanth Reddy responded to the GHMC election results. Revanth Reddy blamed the media for the defeat of the Congress party in the elections. Revanth Reddy fires back that the media package was advertised by those who gave it and did not act impartially. Revanth Reddy was incensed that the media had ridiculed democracy for its packages that were supposed to protect democracy.