బండి సంజయ్ అరెస్టును తట్టుకోలేక -బీజేపీ ఆఫీసు ముందు ఒంటికి నిప్పు -యువకుడి కలకలం

English summary

A man tried to set himself on fire here in front of a BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday. Srinivas is a native of Tammalanigudem of Yacharam mandal of Rangareddy district. The man who suffered burn injuries was shifted a hospital. Getting into details, Srinivas attempted to commit suicide protesting against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay. He said that he did not accompany Bandi Sanjay when the police arrested the BJP leader. In a protest against the arrest of his leader, the man doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire