అప్పుల తెలంగాణా .. ఈ బడ్జెట్ కంటే అప్పే ఎక్కువ, ఒక్కొకరి మీద ఉన్న అప్పు చూస్తే షాక్ అవ్వాల్సిందే !!

English summary

According to the 2011 census in the state of Telangana, the debt owed so far to every person in the state is a bit of a shock.The debts of the Telangana state government are increasing day by day. Subject to the limitations of the Monetary Control Management Act, the amount of debt incurred by the government this year exceeds the one-year budget. With a budget of Rs 2.30 lakh crore this year, the total debt is Rs 2.86 lakh crore. It is estimated that there is a debt of Rs 81,395 on every single person in the state.