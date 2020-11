గ్రేటర్ ప్రచారంలో కారు జోరు .. ఎర్రబెల్లి,తలసానితో పాటు మంత్రుల హడావిడి

English summary

The TRS party is pushing hard in the GHMC election campaign. TRS party leaders and ministers have entered the field and are campaigning. The TRS party, which is aiming to win in Greater Hyderabad, is ramping up its campaign by appointing ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs at the divisional level as in-charges. Ministers in the field to please the voters and criticising opposition parties and promoting the progress made during the TRS regime.