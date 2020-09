నటి శ్రావణి ట్రయాంగిల్ కథ..రిమాండ్ రిపోర్ట్ లో ట్విస్ట్,లొంగిపోయిన ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 నిర్మాత అశోక్ రెడ్డి

English summary

RX 100 producer Ashok Reddy, who is involved in the actress Shravan suicide case, has surrendered before the police. Ashok Reddy, the accused in the murder case of TV actress Sravani, has reportedly surrendered before the Panjagutta police. The accused is currently being shifted to SR Nagar PHC for corona test. The accused will be produced in court by the police after a medical test.