అమిత్ షా తో భేటీ అయిన వివేక్ ... లైన్ క్లియర్ ... కానీ అదే అడ్డు

English summary

Migration into the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has gained momentum. Former TRS MP Vivek has finally decided to join the BJP. With the invitation from the BJP to join the party, he is ready to join the party, it is learned. According to the reports, Vivek was denied Peddapalli MP ticket in the Lok Sabha election by CM KCR. This has angered him and he resigned TRS. After holding talks with BJP central and state leadership, Vivek has reportedly made up his mind to join BJP tomorrow in the presence of party president Amit Shah.Since it is the month of Ashada masam, there are no good days, so it is evident that he has not changed. Vivek, however, met Amit Shah and spoke to him. However, since the Shravana masam is a good day, both the Vivek brothers are sure to take the BJP Tirtha.