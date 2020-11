NEWS - T Natarajan added to India’s ODI squad The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added T Natarajan to India’s squad for three-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday. Updates on Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma's fitness here - https://t.co/GIX8jgnHvI pic.twitter.com/VuDlKIpRcL

English summary

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has been added as Navdeep Saini's back-up ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, set to start with the first game at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November.