A bit of glove from Lyon, and Australia are now nine wickets down. Live #AUSvIND : https://t.co/qwpaGhOixs pic.twitter.com/C3HzZU4NJX

It's Lunch on Day 4 of the 2nd #AUSvIND Test! Australia all out for 2⃣0⃣0⃣. 3⃣ wickets for Mohammed Siraj 2⃣ wickets each for @imjadeja , @ashwinravi99 & @Jaspritbumrah93 1⃣ wicket for @y_umesh #TeamIndia need 7⃣0⃣ runs to win. Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/lyjpjyeMX5 pic.twitter.com/j2WdblcliL

Mohammed Siraj gets into the act now as he has Green caught beautifully at mid wicket by Jadeja. Australia 180-8 now and lead by 49 runs. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND Details - https://t.co/bG5EiYj0Kv pic.twitter.com/RITWMj3yNK

English summary

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj added a feather to his recently-handed Test cap as he became the first bowler in 16 years to take five wickets on Test debut on Australian soil. He achieved the feat on Tuesday during the Boxing Day game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.