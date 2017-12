అసలేంటీ ఈ బిట్ కాయిన్.. కరెన్సీకి ప్రత్యామ్నాయమా? ఎలా?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Through its network, Bitcoin acts as a payment platform that functions on completely digital currency. The company says it is the first decentralised peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. In other words, Bitcoin is cash for the internet. "Bitcoin is nothing more than a mobile app or computer programme that provides a personal Bitcoin wallet and allows a user to send and receive bitcoins with them. This is how Bitcoin works for most users," bitcoin.org says. The Bitcoin network has recorded details of all transactions ever made. A transaction's authenticity is ensured through digital signatures. "All users have full control over sending bitcoins from their own addresses… Anyone can process transactions using the computing power of specialised hardware and earn a reward in bitcoins for this service."