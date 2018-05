ఓటు వేసిన 105 ఏళ్ల వృద్దురాలు, యువతకు ఆదర్శం: భారీ వర్షాలు, అభ్యర్థుల గుండెల్లో గుబులు!

National

Karnataka assembly election 2018: A 105 years old woman, Aishumma has exercised her vote at Ariyadka village in Puttur constituency of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. Karnataka elections 2018: Several parts of the Hubballi city witnessed heavy rainfall on May 12, 2018 evening. Voting process disrupted because of rain.