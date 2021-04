మహారాష్ట్రలో కొవిడ్ విలయం- 15 రోజులు జనతా కర్ఫ్యూ -సెక్షన్ 144 అమలు -కఠిన ఆంక్షలు కొవిడ్ విలయం నేపథ్యంలో మహార

English summary

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day curfew across the state from tomorrow in view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases. Here are the restrictions that will remain in force from tomorrow. No lockdown but "janta curfew" across Maharashtra from 8pm, April 14 till 7am, May 1. Section 144 to be imposed across the state. No one should step out unless it is an emergency.