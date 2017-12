యూపీలో దారుణం: బాలికపై గ్యాంగ్ రేప్, సాయం కోసం అర్థిస్తే.. మళ్లీ మరొకరు..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 15-year-old cancer survivor was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Sarojini Nagar area. She was again raped by one person whom she asked for help. Confirming the incident police said the incident took place Friday night when the girl had gone out to meet an acquaintance. The alleged victim had gone to buy groceries when the acquaintance Shubham convinced her to come along with him. However, he took her to a secluded place where he and his friend, Sumit, raped her and fled from the spot. The girl was raped for the second time in the day when she sought help from a passerby.