రక్తమోడుతున్న రాజధాని, వరుస హత్యలతో జనం బెంబేలు ... హస్తినలో టీనేజర్ మర్డర్

English summary

A teenager was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday. "The deceased identified as 19-year-old Asab used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdra, Meghna Yadav. "The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a scissor," the senior police official said A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the law. So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents here since Thursday.