English summary

A 24-year-old man from a poor family in Idukki district, hit the jackpot as he won the first prize of the Kerala Government’s Onam bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore.Ananthu Vijayan, who is employed as a clerk in a temple in Ernakulam, brought the ticket TB 173964 from a lottery agent last month when the going was getting tough. The draw was held on Sunday evening and he came to know about it in the night.