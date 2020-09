డ్యూటీలో 4,132 జవాన్లు మృతి - కాశ్మీర్ లో 138 టెర్రరిస్టులు హతం - కేంద్ర హోం శాఖ వివరణ

English summary

A total of 4,132 paramilitary personnel died during duty between 2017 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the deaths include gazetted officers, subordinate officers and other ranks. As many as 138 terrorists were killed by security forces between March and August this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism, which is sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than the last three decades.