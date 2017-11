వాయుసేన స్థావరాలపై భారీ దాడికి లష్కరే కుట్ర.. హై అలర్ట్ ప్రకటన!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A high alert has been sounded off Uttar Pradesh following reports of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists planning to attack the Indian Air Force bases in the state. According to a report issued by external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), a group of six to seven LeT terrorists are planning to attacked the Air Force bases, particularly the IAF base at Hindon in Ghaziabad.Earlier today, security forces shot and injured a man after he tried to jump over the Air Force Hindon base wall in Ghaziabad. However, at the time of filing the report, no connection between the two developments was made.