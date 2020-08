ఇండియాలో 34 లక్షలకు పైగా కరోనా కేసులు.. ఒకేరోజులో 76,472 కొత్త కేసులు, 1,021 మరణాలు

English summary

India's coronavirus tally crosses to 34 lakh-mark with a spike of 76,472 new cases. The death toll in India rose by 1,021 to 62,550. With over 34 lakh coronavirus cases, the total number of active cases now stand at 7,52,424. CoviD-19 case tally in the country stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated & 62,550 deaths,