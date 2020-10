Maharashtra: A 87-year old homoeopathic doctor in Chandrapur district braves #COVID19 pandemic to treat villagers. He travels 10 km barefoot on his bicycle daily to provide door-to-door medical treatment to the poor. He has been visiting patients on his bicycle for last 60 years. pic.twitter.com/E9OrHB7uOx

English summary

While the COVID-19 phase led to hardships for many, healthcare facilities in villages were severely affected, but even during this crisis, an 87-year old doctor from Chandrapur continued braving the pandemic to reach his patients on a bicycle and provide them treatment.