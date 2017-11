National

Kannada actor Prakash Raj on Thursday (23 November) sent a legal notice to BJP Lok Sabha member from the state Pratap Simha over his alleged trolling of the actor. "I have sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally and if he doesn't, I will be taking legal action," Raj told reporters in Bengaluru. Simha, who represents Mysuru constituency, had tweeted on 2 October, "Being sad due to son's death, having left your wife and ran behind a dancer, Mr. Raj, do you have any right to say anything to (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi (Adityanath), (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi."