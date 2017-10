తప్పైంది, వదిలేయమన్నా: కట్టేసి కర్రతో దారుణంగా కొట్టారు (వీడియో)

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#WATCH Nigerian national tied to a pole and beaten up by locals for alleged theft in Delhi's Malviya Nagar (24.09.2017) pic.twitter.com/3zWgbeqvN5

English summary

Disturbing visuals of an African national being beaten up in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar area surfaced on Monday, raising concern over racism-related attacks on Africans in the country and their safety.