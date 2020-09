English summary

China Now, eyes on Black Top. A statement issued by the People's Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command spokesperson Col Zhang Shuili indicated that India had entered "Shenpao Shan" area, south of flashpoint Pangong Tso. as of now, Indian armed forces have secured all tactical heights on the Kailash Range from the south bank of Pangong Tso to Tsaka La that include Helmet, Black Top, Gurung Hill, Magar Hill, Mukhpari, Rezang La and Rechin La.