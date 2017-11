National

Narsimha

English summary

Airtel and Karbonn are continuing with their partnership with the launch of two new 4G smartphones in India. The telecom operator and the Indian smartphone manufacturer announced the A1 Indian and A41 Power. The Android-powered 4G smartphones carry an ‘effective price’ of Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,849, while their MRP is Rs 4,390 and Rs 4,290, respectively. The A1 Indian will be available on Amazon India starting today, while the A41 Power will be available from next week.