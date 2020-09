English summary

Opposition MPs hail Indian Army jawans for protecting the borders. Congress MP AK Antony has raised the issue of patrolling in Ladakh border areas where the situation was not as tense earlier. On question of patrolling in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replies to AK Antony and says, "Our soldiers are guarding the borders with valour. But I cannot give out sensitive and technical details of the patrolling issue over security reasons."