శత్రువు పొంచినవేళ భారత రక్షణ వ్యవస్థలో భారీ లోపాలు: ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్, నేవీపై కాగ్ సంచలన రిపోర్టులు

The modernisation of the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters, proposed in 2002 has not been achieved, compromising the fleet’s operational readiness, India’s top auditor said in a report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said the choppers were flying with limited capability, attributing the situation to “poor planning and indecision.” the CAG also flagged concerns about the Indian Navy’s auxiliary vessel strength not increasing proportionately with its combat fleet.