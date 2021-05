oxygen:జగన్ సంచలనం, కేంద్రం నో -ప్రైవేటు ఆస్పత్రులకు మరో ఝలక్ -ఏపీలో ఫీవర్‌ సర్వే షురూ

English summary

Amid covid surge in andhra pradesh, jagan govt launches fiver survey across the sate from friday. As part of fiver survey, about 40,000 Asha workers, 19,000 ANMs will go door-to-door from May 7 to diagnose and treat fever patients. other side cm jagan focuses on improving medical services. jagan urged center to focus oxygen import from abroad. meanwhile center says no to punjab proposal to import oxygen from pakistan.