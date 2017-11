National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It’s a must-read news for people who have LIC policy. Reading this may save you from a big loss. LIC of India has issued an important notification regarding linking of Aadhaar number with your LIC policy through SMS. The notice by LIC has been issued so as to save their customers from fraudulent activities so that people can save their hard-earned money which they have saved for future and important purposes.