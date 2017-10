ఘోర తప్పిదం: సైనికుల మృతదేహాలు అలాగా? ట్విట్టర్ లో ఆర్మీ మాజీ అధికారి ఆక్రోశం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Two days after seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang, purported images of their bodies being transferred in cardboard boxes surfaced on Sunday, triggering an outrage.This prompted the Army to come out with a tweet saying the wrapping of the bodies with local resources was an “aberration” and that the fallen soldiers are always given full military honour.“Seven young men stepped out into the sunshine yesterday to serve their motherland, India. This is how they came home,” tweeted former Northern Army commander Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag, along with the images of the bodies.