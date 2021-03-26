YouTube
    బెంగాల్ దంగల్: కొనాసాగుతోన్న చివరి విడత పోలింగ్‌....నేడు సాయంత్రం ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స ఫలితాలు

    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 29వ తేదీ జరుగుతుంది. చివరి విడతలో మొత్తం 35 అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. చివరి విడతలో మొత్తం 84 లక్షల మంది తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోనుండగా... 283 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటారు. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6:30 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది.

    ఇక దేశంలో కరోనా విజృంభిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో బెంగాల్‌లో చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ జరుగుతోంది. కరోనా నేపథ్యంలో ఈసీ అన్ని చర్యలు చేపట్టింది. బెంగాల్‌లో ఇప్పటికే కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు బీభత్సంగా పెరుగుతున్నాయి. చివరి దశలో బీర్‌భూమ్ జిల్లా టీఎంసీ అధ్యక్షుడు అనుబ్రత మొండాల్ పైనే అందరి కళ్లున్నాయి. ఈయనపై పలు ఫిర్యాదులు ఈసీకి అందడంతో శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటల వరకు ఈసీ నిఘాలో ఉంటారు. ఇక చివరి విడత పోలింగ్‌కు సంబంధించి మినిట్‌-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్‌డేట్స్ మీకోసం..

    2:30 PM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    బీజేపీ నేత కళ్యాణ్ చౌబేను మానిక్‌తలలో ఘెరావ్ చేసిన టీఎంసీ కార్యకర్తలు. 31 ఏళ్ల మహిళ బదులు 50 ఏళ్ల మహిళ ఓటువేసేందుకు రావడంతో బీజేపీ ఏజెంట్ ప్రశ్నించాడని దీంతో వారంతా అతనిపై దూషణలకు దిగారని ఆరోపించిన కళ్యాణ్ చౌబే
    2:21 PM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    మధ్యాహ్నం 1గంట సమయానికి బెంగాల్‌లో 56.19శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    1:22 PM, 29 Apr
    బెంగాల్‌లో చివరి దశ పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు
    12:47 PM, 29 Apr
    ఉదయం 11 గంటల సమయానికి 37.8 శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు. అక్కడక్కడ చెదురు ముదురు ఘటనలు మినహా ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    12:06 PM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో ఎన్నికలు అనేవి ఓ పెద్ద పండగ లాంటివి.కోవిడ్ నేపథ్యంలో ఈసీ చేసిన ఏర్పాట్లపై హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేసిన బెంగాల్ గవర్నర్ జగ్‌దీప్ ధన్‌కర్
    12:03 PM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    కోల్‌కతాలోని చౌరంగీలో ఉన్న పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో ఓటు వేసిన పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ గవర్నర్ జగ్‌దీప్ ధన్‌కర్ దంపతులు
    10:29 AM, 29 Apr
    బెంగాల్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న పోలింగ్
    9:48 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    బీర్‌భూమ్‌లోని ఓ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో ఈవీఎంలో సాంకేతిక సమస్య తలెత్తడంతో అరగంట ఆలస్యంగా ప్రారంభమైన పోలింగ్
    9:47 AM, 29 Apr
    కోల్‌కతా
    ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు బైకు పై వచ్చి జోరాసాంకో పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలో నాటు బాంబు విసిరారు
    9:46 AM, 29 Apr
    ఉదయం 9:30 గంటల సమయానికి బెంగాల్‌లో 16.04శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు. ఉత్తర కోల్‌కతాలో బాంబు పేలుడు
    9:07 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    మాల్డాలో ఓటు వేసిన బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థి గోపాల్ చంద్ర సాహా. ఏప్రిల్ 18వ తేదీన జరిగిన ర్యాలీలో తనపై ఎవరో కాల్పులు జరిపారని చెప్పిన గోపాల్ చంద్ర సాహా. వారు టీఎంసీ లేదా కాంగ్రెస్ కార్యకర్తలే ఉంటారన్న అనుమానం ఉందన్న గోపాల్ చంద్ర
    8:56 AM, 29 Apr
    ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్
    ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ఓటర్లు.
    8:54 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ముర్షిదాబాద్ పోలింగ్ కేంద్ర వద్ద ఓటర్లు.
    7:54 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ఉత్తర కోల్‌కతాలోని కాశీపూర్-బెల్గాచియా పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు, బీజేపీ నేత మిథున్ చక్రవర్తి తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారు.
    7:32 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    పశ్చిమబెంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీకి జరుగుతున్న ఎన్నికల్లో చివరిదైన 8వ పోలింగ్ గురువారం ఉదయం ప్రారంభమైంది. 35 స్థానాలకు ఈ రోజు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతోంది.
    7:01 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    మాల్దా పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద ఓటు వేసేందుకు బారులు తీరిన ప్రజలు.
    6:48 AM, 29 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    బోల్పూర్ శాంతినికేతన్ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రం వద్ద ఓటు వేసేందుకు వరుసలో నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు.
    7:13 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్‌లో ముగిసిన ఏడవ విడత పోలింగ్. భారీగా నమోదైన పోలింగ్
    6:23 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    బెంగాల్‌లో సాయంత్రం 5 గంటల సమయానికి 75.06శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    6:19 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    సాధారణ ప్రజలకు ముగిసిన పోలింగ్. చివరి గంట పోలింగ్ కోవిడ్ పేషెంట్లకు కేటాయించిన ఎన్నికల సిబ్బంది
    5:14 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ఏడవ విడత ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా పలువురు పోలీస్ ఉన్నతాధికారులను బదిలీ చేసిన ఎన్నికల సంఘం
    5:11 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    బెంగాల్‌లో మధ్యాహ్నం 3:30 గంటల సమయానికి 67.27శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    5:08 PM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    కోల్‌కతాలో ఓటు వేసిన బెంగాల్ సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ. బెంగాల్‌లో విజయం తమదేనని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేసిన మమతా బెనర్జీ
    10:17 AM, 26 Apr
    ఉదయం 9 గంటల సమయానికి బెంగాల్‌లో 18శాతం పోలింగ్ నమోదు
    10:03 AM, 26 Apr
    బెంగాల్‌లో ప్రశాంతంగా కొనసాగుతోన్న ఏడవ విడత పోలింగ్
    9:19 AM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    కోల్‌కతాలోని ఓ పోలింగ్ కేంద్రంలో తన తల్లిదండ్రులతోపాటు ఓటేసిన టీఎంసీ ఎంపీ నుస్రత్ జహాన్.
    9:11 AM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ఏడో దశ పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ సంఘటనలు జరుగకుండా భారీ బందోబస్తు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు.
    8:31 AM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోవడానికి ముర్షీదాబాద్ నియోజకవర్గం పరిధిలోని పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల వద్ద బారులు తీరి నిల్చున్న ఓటర్లు. ఏడో విడత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ఓటింగ్ ముమ్మరంగా సాగుతోంది.
    8:26 AM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ఏడో విడత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా కోల్‌కత భవానీపూర్‌ మిత్ర ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూషన్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన బూత్‌లో తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ అభిషేక్ బెనర్జీ. భారీ మెజారిటీతో తమ పార్టీ మరోసారి ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేస్తుందని ఆయన ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
    7:56 AM, 26 Apr
    పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్
    ఏడో విడత అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ సందర్భంగా భవానిపురా నియోజకవర్గంలోని మన్మథనాథ్ నందన్ ప్రాథమిక పాఠశాలలో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన బూత్‌లో తన ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్న స్థానిక తృణమూల్ కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి శోభన్‌దేబ్ ఛటోపాధ్యాయ.
