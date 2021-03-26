బెంగాల్ దంగల్: కొనాసాగుతోన్న చివరి విడత పోలింగ్....నేడు సాయంత్రం ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స ఫలితాలు
పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ ఏప్రిల్ 29వ తేదీ జరుగుతుంది. చివరి విడతలో మొత్తం 35 అసెంబ్లీ నియోజకవర్గాలకు పోలింగ్ జరుగుతుంది. చివరి విడతలో మొత్తం 84 లక్షల మంది తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకోనుండగా... 283 మంది అభ్యర్థులు తమ అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకుంటారు. ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్ ప్రారంభమై సాయంత్రం 6:30 గంటలకు ముగుస్తుంది.
ఇక దేశంలో కరోనా విజృంభిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో బెంగాల్లో చివరి విడత పోలింగ్ జరుగుతోంది. కరోనా నేపథ్యంలో ఈసీ అన్ని చర్యలు చేపట్టింది. బెంగాల్లో ఇప్పటికే కరోనా పాజిటివ్ కేసులు బీభత్సంగా పెరుగుతున్నాయి. చివరి దశలో బీర్భూమ్ జిల్లా టీఎంసీ అధ్యక్షుడు అనుబ్రత మొండాల్ పైనే అందరి కళ్లున్నాయి. ఈయనపై పలు ఫిర్యాదులు ఈసీకి అందడంతో శుక్రవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటల వరకు ఈసీ నిఘాలో ఉంటారు. ఇక చివరి విడత పోలింగ్కు సంబంధించి మినిట్-టూ-మినిట్ లైవ్ అప్డేట్స్ మీకోసం..
#WATCH | TMC supporters gherao car of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey in Maniktala, North Kolkata. He says, "Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC." pic.twitter.com/2aTzFdWevc— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QpM5BcyS73— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hbhikPorZo— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He says, "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot & taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here" pic.twitter.com/QyWe1DJek5— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
People queue up to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Panchayat polls. Visuals from polling booth number 32 in Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/4Y4asJlbhD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2021
Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/YCFYEP3yGq— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of #WestBengalPolls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
He says, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel." pic.twitter.com/3nXS3UvkDI
Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda; voting for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/PgunPzWjtx— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Shantiniketan, Bolpur; polling for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/jIBvZqvt8c— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows victory symbol after she cast her vote at a polling station in Kolkata#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/AAAJzJQMtP— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and her parents cast vote at a polling booth in Kolkata, for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/xmkkjbw0Gd— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
People queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad, as they await their turn to cast their vote for the seventh phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/8p7Vbxx24N— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for 7th phase of #WestBengalElections at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He says, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority...People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party" pic.twitter.com/KOL3QfQc7J— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
Kolkata: TMC candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay cast his vote for the seventh phase of #WestBengalPolls, at the polling booth at Manmatha Nath Nandan Boys And Girls School. CM Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/fn4qPuYVhR— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021