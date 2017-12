ఇరవై ఏళ్లుగా ఆయోధ్య రాముడి సేవలో ముగ్గురు ముస్లింలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

For the past two decades, whenever heavy rain or storms have broken the sharp, barbed concertina wires guarding the Ram Janmabhoomi perimeter in Ayodhya, the public works department (PWD) has sought Abdul Wahid's help. The 38-year-old welder, equipped with rusty arc welders, plasma cutters, gas and rods, helps to maintain the temple's security -- for Rs 250 per day and the joy he gets from the task he performs.Sadiq Ali stitches kurtas, sadris (colloquial for jackets in Uttar Pradesh), pagdis and trousers. He takes special pride in stitching 'vastra' (clothes) for the "Ram lalla" (infant Ram) idol every few months on request from the head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. "God is one for all of us," says Ali.