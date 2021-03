ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో సిక్కులపై దాడి.. దాడి చేసింది భారతీయులేనా..? రైతు ఉద్యమానికి మద్దతు ఇస్తున్నందుకేనా?

Didn't take long for it to happen. The culture of hate, bullying and violence to silence dissent has found its way to Australia "Sikh youth attacked in suspected hate crime attack at Harris Park, Sydney." #FarmersProtest https://t.co/SzzvJFiubD pic.twitter.com/cuL1pzvpLW

English summary

A group of Sikh men in Sydney, Australia, claimed that they had been a victim of hate crime and were attacked by thugs on Sunday because they were wearing turbans.An upsetting CCTV footage shows the group of Sikh men fleeing a gang, who smashed up their car with bats and hammers while they were still inside,