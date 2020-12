అవార్డు వాపస్ చేసేవాళ్లకు దేశభక్తి లేదు: బీజేపీ మంత్రి సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

#WATCH Awards were returned earlier also. How have they got the awards? 'Bharat mata ko gali do','desh ke tukde karo' get the awards. These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister & BJP leader Kamal Patel pic.twitter.com/7FhJWBH4LV

English summary

A BJP leader and minister in Madhya Pradesh today said "those abusing mother India and dividing the country" were honoured with national awards, in a bizarre attempt to criticize winners who have been returning their awards in support of the farmers protesting near Delhi.