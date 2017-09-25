అలా పుట్టింది.. ఇలా తీసుకుంది.. జస్ట్ ఆరు నిమిషాల్లోనే ఆధార్!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Bhavna Santosh Jadhav skipped queues and the fairly long process of getting an Aadhaar number. She got hers just six minutes after she was born. Bhavna who was born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital at 12.03 pm today, got her Aadhaar number at 12.09 pm, six minutes after her birth. The girl's parents enrolled for her Aadhaar number and got the online birth certificate and the Aadhaar number from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), district collector Radhakrushna Game said. "It's a proud moment for Osmanabad. We will soon register all children for Aadhaar and link them with their parents' Aadhaar cards," he said. The newborn and her mother were doing fine, the hospital's civil surgeon, Dr Eknath Male, said. Around 1,300 children born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital in the last one year have got their Aadhaar numbers, he claimed.