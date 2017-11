‘పద్మావతి’కి తప్పని కష్టాలు.. సినిమాకు వ్యతిరేకంగా నిరసన, బంద్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Protest by the Karni Sena against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's multi-starrer "Padmavati" picked up pace in Rajasthan ahead of its December 1 release with a complete bandh observed in Chittorgarh on Friday. "We are not against the movie as such. What we want is that Bhansali's team should screen the movie for historians and intellectuals before releasing it as we are afraid and concerned that historical facts have been distorted in the movie," Vishavbandhu Rathore, Pradesh Mahasachiv Sri Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajput community organisation, told IANS. "We had called for Chittorgarh bandh today, and we got support from everyone. It was a complete bandh in Chittorgarh today," said Mahipal Singh Makrana, state president of Sri Rajput Karni said.