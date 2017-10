బ్యాంకుల ‘బూస్ట్’, రికార్డ్‌ స్థాయిల్లో స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లు! దూసుకుపోతున్న సెన్సెక్స్, నిఫ్టీ!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The announcement of Rs 2.1 lakh crore-PSU bank recapitalisation plan and a big Rs 7 lakh crore boost to road building drove Dalal Street bulls as they pushed the benchmark indices to record high at opening bell on Wednesday. PSU banking stock hit the roof, with the largest lender SBI zooming 24 per cent, PNB 48.19 % 21 per cent and Bank of Baroda 31.68 % gaining 20 per cent. At opening, Sensex climbed nearly 500 points to hit 33,000 mark for the first time ever. Nifty50 soared over 100 points to cross 10,300 level, also the first in history. Market breadth remained totally skewed in favour of bulls.