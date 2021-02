బెంగాల్ డాటర్... అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో మారుమోగుతున్న నినాదం... దీదీకి బీజేపీ కౌంటర్ స్లోగన్...

English summary

ahead of polls, the slogan war between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress' (TMC) has intensified ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls.The BJP on Saturday launched a poster to counter Trinamool Congress' (TMC) campaign slogan “Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay” (Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter). BJP's poster says, “Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter, Not Pishi” and has the faces of the party's female leaders from Bengal.